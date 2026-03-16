Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,050 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $36,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $99.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.15 and a fifty-two week high of $101.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.11 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.