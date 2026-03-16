ICONIQ Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

ICONIQ Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,133 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $105.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $73.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

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Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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