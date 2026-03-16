Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $310.44 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Farallon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,251,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 707,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.3% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $310,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 257,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 49,369 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 13,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 312,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,871,000 after purchasing an additional 272,280 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

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Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $93.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day moving average is $96.33.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 449,406 shares in the company, valued at $46,985,397.30. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $1,510,886.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,559.04. The trade was a 30.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,568 shares of company stock worth $42,639,058. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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