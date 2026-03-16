SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Raised to Buy at Clarkson Capital

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Clarkson Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Clarkson Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered SEACOR Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SEACOR Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEACOR Marine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Stock Down 4.9%

NYSE SMHI opened at $7.02 on Monday. SEACOR Marine has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $189.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.81 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. Equities analysts forecast that SEACOR Marine will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEACOR Marine

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 75.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 289.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in SEACOR Marine by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About SEACOR Marine

(Get Free Report)

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) is a U.S.-based provider of offshore marine transportation and support services, offering a fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), crew transfer vessels, and specialty craft designed for the energy sector. The company serves clients engaged in offshore oil and gas exploration and production, as well as emerging offshore wind and renewable energy projects. Its services include cargo and personnel transfer, subsea support, emergency response, and project logistics.

Formed through the combination of SEACOR Holdings’ offshore marine division and acquired assets from Hornbeck Offshore Services, SEACOR Marine brings together a broad range of technical expertise and vessel capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.