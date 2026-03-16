General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Bought by Jain Global LLC

Jain Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,692 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 0.3% of Jain Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jain Global LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $57,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $111,887,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 135,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,052,000 after acquiring an additional 69,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.26.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.09, for a total value of $11,655,934.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 766,457 shares in the company, valued at $271,394,759.13. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 10,153 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.95, for a total transaction of $3,603,807.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,176.25. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 71,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,952,942 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:GD opened at $351.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $369.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The firm had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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