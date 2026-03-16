81,692 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM Bought by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 81,692 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,000. Akamai Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 566.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 497.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $169,754.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,961.26. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Laura Howell sold 11,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,128,878.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,658.26. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 69,274 shares of company stock worth $6,969,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.89.

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Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $107.67 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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