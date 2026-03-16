Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Invests $14.16 Million in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 213,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,158,000. Henry Schein makes up about 3.2% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $478,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,508,763.20. This represents a 6.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $228,543.84. Following the sale, the director owned 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,785.96. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,351. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $89.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 3.02%.The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, December 29th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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