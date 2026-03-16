Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO Shares Sold by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC cut its position in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,680 shares during the quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Geo Group were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geo Group by 245.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Geo Group by 81.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Geo Group during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Geo Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP increased its position in Geo Group by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Geo Group Price Performance

NYSE GEO opened at $14.55 on Monday. Geo Group Inc has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Geo Group

Geo Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $707.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.23 million. Geo Group had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.67%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Geo Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.190 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.990-1.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 6,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $101,086.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $412,424.88. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Geo Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Geo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Geo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, JonesTrading cut their price objective on shares of Geo Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEO

About Geo Group

(Free Report)

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is a leading provider of correctional, detention and community reentry services to government agencies around the world. As a real estate investment trust, the company specializes in the design, financing, development and operation of secure facilities for adult and juvenile offenders, immigration detainees and individuals requiring mental health treatment or substance abuse programming. GEO’s integrated service model also encompasses electronic monitoring, rehabilitative programming and post-release supervision aimed at reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety.

GEO’s portfolio spans a range of facility types, including medium- and maximum-security correctional institutions, residential reentry centers, mental health treatment units and immigration detention centers.

See Also

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