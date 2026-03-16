FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 71,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 58,578 shares.The stock last traded at $48.6150 and had previously closed at $48.49.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.
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