FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 71,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 58,578 shares.The stock last traded at $48.6150 and had previously closed at $48.49.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19.

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FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 170,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 310,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter.

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The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

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