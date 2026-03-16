Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Trading 8.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 118,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 119,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Playfair Mining Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

About Playfair Mining

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Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway. It also holds interest in Folldal Project and Osterdalen Project property.

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