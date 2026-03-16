Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Avolta AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 106,429 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 200% from the previous session’s volume of 35,466 shares.The stock last traded at $6.03 and had previously closed at $6.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Avolta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Avolta Stock Performance

Avolta Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76.

(Get Free Report)

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. It offers perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination, and other products, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books.

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