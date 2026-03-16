Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$58.49 and last traded at C$58.11, with a volume of 130544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$55.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tenaz Energy from C$52.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.00.

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Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$40.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$3.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a return on equity of 112.36% and a net margin of 109.18%.The business had revenue of C$231.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.3896418 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

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Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSX:TNZ) is a public energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of international oil and gas assets capable of returning free cash flow to shareholders.Tenaz has domestic operations in Canada along with offshore gas assets in the Netherlands. The domestic operations consist of a semi-conventional oil project in the Rex member of the Upper Mannville group at Leduc-Woodbend in central Alberta. The Netherlands gas assets are located in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

Further Reading

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