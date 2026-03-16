Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Down 28.4% in February

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,923 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the February 12th total of 11,062 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,271 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,271 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXBR. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 137,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oxbridge Re by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxbridge Re in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the third quarter worth $32,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Oxbridge Re Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of OXBR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxbridge Re currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXBR

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) is a reinsurance holding company that provides capital solutions and risk-sharing arrangements to insurance carriers. Its core business centers on offering treaty reinsurance and structured transactions designed to help insurers manage underwriting exposures and optimize their capital efficiency. By leveraging tailored financing structures, Oxbridge Re enables clients to transfer segments of their in-force life and health insurance portfolios, freeing up capital for growth or other strategic initiatives.

The company’s products and services include quota share reinsurance, coinsurance, and loss portfolio transfers, each crafted to address specific balance sheet and earnings targets of cedents.

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