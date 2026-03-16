Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Short Interest Update

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 193,119 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the February 12th total of 268,834 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,187 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,187 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,568,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,768,000 after purchasing an additional 513,695 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,034,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,570,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 1,372.2% during the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 821,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,240,000 after buying an additional 765,634 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 668,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,687,000 after buying an additional 438,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,629,000 after acquiring an additional 80,406 shares during the last quarter.

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Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVLV traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.53. The stock had a trading volume of 439,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.99. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $55.67 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.13.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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