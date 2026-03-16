Short Interest in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Declines By 27.6%

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 126,593 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the February 12th total of 174,899 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,140 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,140 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,524,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,560,000 after buying an additional 109,932 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $692,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,704,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,680,000 after acquiring an additional 65,370 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,495,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,473,000 after purchasing an additional 83,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,735,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,770,000 after purchasing an additional 136,984 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $184.80. 240,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $194.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.