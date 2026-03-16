UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

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National Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIZZ traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $34.85. 212,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,856. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.31. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.75.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.06 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 15.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in National Beverage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in National Beverage by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in National Beverage by 2.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in National Beverage by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in National Beverage by 72.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Beverage

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National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) is a U.S.-based beverage company specializing in the development, marketing and production of nonalcoholic refreshment products. The company’s portfolio includes a range of sparkling waters, soft drinks and energy beverages designed for a variety of consumer tastes and dietary preferences. Through in-house bottling operations and strategic partnerships with co-packers, National Beverage manages production from flavor formulation to final packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1985, National Beverage has broadened its product lineup over the decades through both organic brand introductions and selective acquisitions.

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