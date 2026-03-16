Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 16th (AAL, ALGT, ALK, ALS, BC, BDT, CJ, CNQ, CVE, DOL)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 16th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

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Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $102.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $60.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$47.00 to C$51.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $78.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$9.50 to C$11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$48.00 to C$59.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$30.00 to C$37.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) was given a C$218.00 price target by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) was given a C$225.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$22.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$17.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $35.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.00 to $229.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target raised by Leerink Partners from $17.50 to $25.00. Leerink Partners currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from C$155.00 to C$185.00.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $64.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) had its price target boosted by BWS Financial from $130.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $183.00 to $184.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) had its price target raised by Leerink Partners from $58.00 to $86.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $371.00 to $376.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from $29.00 to $30.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$66.00 to C$82.00.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) had its target price boosted by Haywood Securities from C$55.00 to C$70.00.

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $3.00 to $2.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $3.50 to $4.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $164.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$240.00 to C$245.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$164.00 to C$165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

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