PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Down 29.2% in February

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 17,833 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the February 12th total of 25,183 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,508 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 27,508 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of PUTKY stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,408. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. PT United Tractors Tbk has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $38.82.

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About PT United Tractors Tbk

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PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) is one of Indonesia’s leading heavy equipment distributors and mining contractors. Established in 1972 and headquartered in Jakarta, the company operates as a core subsidiary of the Astra International group. United Tractors’ primary activities encompass the distribution and sales of a wide range of construction and mining machinery, including Komatsu-branded excavators, bulldozers and haul trucks, as well as other reputable global equipment brands.

In addition to equipment sales, United Tractors has developed a substantial mining services division through its subsidiary PT Pamapersada Nusantara, which provides contract mining solutions for coal and mineral extraction projects across Indonesia.

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