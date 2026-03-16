Analysts’ Downgrades for March 16th (AMOD, BDRFF, BELFB, EQR, HAIN, IMCR, INCY, IXHL, OEC, ONC)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 16th:
Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.
Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $0.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $1.50.
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $94.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.
Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Orion (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $290.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $420.00.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.
Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Modus Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Modus Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.