OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMVKY. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered OMV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised OMV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of OMV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get OMV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OMV

OMV Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. OMV had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, analysts forecast that OMV AG will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OMV

(Get Free Report)

OMV AG is an Austrian integrated energy company founded in 1956 and headquartered in Vienna. The firm operates across the oil and gas value chain, with core activities in exploration and production, refining and marketing, petrochemicals, gas trading and storage, and a large retail network of service stations and convenience offerings in Central and Eastern Europe. OMV’s business model combines upstream resource development with downstream processing and commercial distribution to supply fuels, lubricants and chemical feedstocks.

In upstream, OMV pursues oil and natural gas exploration and production projects and participates in both onshore and offshore developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.