Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.77 and last traded at $43.4450, with a volume of 60496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

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Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.47.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.67 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, Director Louis Goldberg acquired 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.85 per share, with a total value of $250,038.75. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,038.75. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 86.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,885,000 after purchasing an additional 164,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 28.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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