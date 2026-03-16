Spirax Group (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Spirax Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.7620, but opened at $44.90. Spirax Group shares last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 291 shares.

Spirax Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

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Spirax Group Company Profile

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Spirax Group is a UK-based engineering company specializing in steam and thermal energy solutions. Founded in 1888 and headquartered in Cheltenham, England, the group combines product design, system integration and aftermarket services to help industrial customers improve efficiency, safety and environmental performance.

The company’s core offerings include steam traps, control valves, heat exchangers, pumps, burners and packaged boiler house solutions. In addition to equipment supply, Spirax Group provides commissioning, maintenance, troubleshooting and training services that support continuous operation and energy management across complex steam and thermal systems.

Spirax Group operates through two principal business segments: Steam Specialties, which focuses on pressure and temperature control, and Electrical & Mechanical, which provides pumps, heat exchangers and associated services.

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