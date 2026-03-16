ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,316 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the February 12th total of 3,252 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,579 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,579 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Stock Performance

ZHDG traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $21.97. 11,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,616. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $33.39 million, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.76.

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ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 256.0%.

About ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF

The ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed options strategy that provides S&P 500 equity exposure while attempting to mitigate downside risk. The fund uses options and a broad range of fixed income securities to pursue its investment objective. ZHDG was launched on Jul 6, 2021 and is managed by ZEGA.

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