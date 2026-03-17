Marshall Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,150 Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,877,174,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,832,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,914,000 after buying an additional 956,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,637,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,313,000 after acquiring an additional 835,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,450,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,431,000 after acquiring an additional 532,790 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $243.03 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $141.50 and a 12-month high of $251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.91.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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