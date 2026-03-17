Mariner LLC Sells 4,041 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Mariner LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,056,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.8% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $634,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Navigoe LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are calling growth ETFs attractive after the S&P pullback, encouraging buying into Nasdaq?heavy funds like QQQ as a way to capture long?term tech/AI upside. While the S&P 500 Sells Off These 2 Growth ETFs Are Still Worth Buying
- Positive Sentiment: Sector/stock?specific rallies in cloud and AI infrastructure names (neocloud group) are lifting tech?heavy indexes, supporting QQQ’s gains as those megacap and growth segments show strength. Neocloud Stocks Skyrocket: Why IREN, CoreWeave, and MARA Holdings Are Rallying
- Positive Sentiment: Optimistic takes on the AI thematic argue investors should maintain or add exposure to AI winners — a tailwind for QQQ given its concentration in large AI/tech names. Why You Should Still Buy The AI Bubble
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF comparisons and buy/sell guidance (VOO vs QQQ, VONG vs QQQ) are prompting tactical flows between broad?cap and growth ETFs; this can create short?term rotation but doesn’t alter QQQ’s long?term case. VOO or QQQ: Investor Says One ETF Looks Far More Attractive for 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Daily updates and pre?market notes show short?term positioning tilting into QQQ, reflecting intraday/intraworkweek flow more than a structural change. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 3/16/2026
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk (U.S.?Iran tensions) is creating downside risk for semiconductors and broader tech supply chains — a headwind for QQQ’s sizable semiconductor and hardware exposure. U.S.-Iran War: Hidden Risks For Semiconductors
- Negative Sentiment: Macro worries — a potential shift in the Fed rate outlook, rising 10?year yields and recession chatter — lift volatility and can pressure high?multiple growth stocks that dominate QQQ. Turning Point: The Next Phase For The 10-Year Bond Yield Is Crucial
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts argue value?tilts (e.g., Dow ETFs) may outperform if geopolitical and rate uncertainty persists, which could prompt rotation out of QQQ into safer/value sectors. Is Dow ETF Better-Positioned Than S&P 500 & Nasdaq Amid Iran War?
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.1%
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
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