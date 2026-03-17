Mariner LLC Sells 4,041 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Mariner LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,056,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.8% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $634,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Navigoe LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.1%

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

QQQ opened at $600.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $612.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $609.09. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

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