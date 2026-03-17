Yü Group (LON:YU) Announces Earnings Results

Yü Group (LON:YU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 229 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Yü Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 46.72%.

Yü Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of LON:YU opened at GBX 1,685 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,744.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,620.51. The company has a market cap of £281.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.78. Yü Group has a 12-month low of GBX 982 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,970.

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Insider Activity at Yü Group

In other news, insider Paul Rawson sold 7,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,650, for a total value of £130,251. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yü Group Company Profile

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail, Smart, and Metering Assets segments. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company also provides electric vehicle charge points; smart meter installation and maintenance services; gas shipping services; and green electricity and carbon neutral gas. It serves small and medium-sized enterprises, industrial and commercial companies, third party intermediaries, and other partners.

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