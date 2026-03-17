Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 2.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Baidu by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Baidu by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Baidu from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zephirin Group raised their target price on Baidu from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $159.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $100.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.89.

Baidu Price Performance

BIDU stock opened at $121.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day moving average of $129.08. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.71 and a 12-month high of $165.30.

Baidu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China’s leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

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