TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO is Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. TKO Group accounts for about 6.4% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of TKO Group worth $20,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in TKO Group by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in TKO Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

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TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $199.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $226.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 88.84 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.54.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 138.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TKO. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TKO Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TKO

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 14,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $2,820,299.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,970.62. The trade was a 86.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 32,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $6,535,049.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 104,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,396,155.36. This represents a 23.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,309 shares of company stock valued at $34,589,482. Corporate insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Further Reading

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