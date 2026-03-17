First Western Financial, Inc. $MYFW Shares Bought by North Reef Capital Management LP

North Reef Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 617,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,102 shares during the period. First Western Financial comprises about 0.7% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. North Reef Capital Management LP owned 6.36% of First Western Financial worth $14,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algebris UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,258,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 156,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 57,565 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $819,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the second quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David R. Duncan sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $220,480.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott C. Mitchell sold 3,178 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $76,144.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,935.08. The trade was a 36.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 20,793 shares of company stock worth $522,567 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Price Performance

First Western Financial stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MYFW shares. Zacks Research cut shares of First Western Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Western Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Western Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on MYFW

First Western Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Western Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: MYFW) is a Denver-based bank holding company that, through its principal subsidiary First Western Trust, delivers a suite of personalized financial services. The company’s core activities center on wealth management and trust administration for high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions. In addition, First Western Financial offers a comprehensive range of deposit products—such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit—designed to meet the liquidity and income needs of its clients.

Complementing its deposit offerings, First Western Financial provides fiduciary and investment management services, including estate planning, charitable giving strategies and multi-generational wealth transfer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYFW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.