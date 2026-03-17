Salesforce (CRM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) recently:

3/10/2026 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $267.00 to $229.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Salesforce had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $197.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $235.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Salesforce was given a new $280.00 price target by Truist Financial Corporation.

2/26/2026 – Salesforce had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald.

2/26/2026 – Salesforce had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down from $280.00.

2/26/2026 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $275.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Salesforce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $281.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Salesforce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $260.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $365.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $280.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $325.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $395.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $223.00 to $194.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $210.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $290.00 to $210.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $252.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $400.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Salesforce had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $398.00 to $287.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $375.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Salesforce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.

2/20/2026 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $257.00 to $197.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $235.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $335.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $300.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $340.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

Get Salesforce Inc alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $929,259.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. The trade was a 34.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 1,936 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $258.64 per share, for a total transaction of $500,727.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,499.28. This trade represents a 22.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.