Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH Shares Acquired by Northern Right Capital Management L.P.

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,095 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes accounts for about 7.7% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.51% of Howard Hughes worth $24,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HHH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth $25,951,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,757,000 after acquiring an additional 276,083 shares in the last quarter. Crcm LP boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crcm LP now owns 560,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,074,000 after acquiring an additional 253,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 2,368.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,292,000 after acquiring an additional 159,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $9,429,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes

In related news, Director R Scot Sellers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $389,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 67,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,274.98. This trade represents a 8.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joseph Valane acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.45 per share, for a total transaction of $81,207.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel directly owned 29,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,520.05. This trade represents a 4.51% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 48.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.25. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.40 and a 1 year high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.49.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $624.45 million for the quarter. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona.

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