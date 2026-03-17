Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,000. Vertiv accounts for approximately 2.7% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Vertiv by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its holdings in Vertiv by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 272,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 71,361 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Vertiv by 272.7% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Vertiv by 5.5% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $264.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $276.78.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. This represents a 64.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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