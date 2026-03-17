Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Position Reduced by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.6% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $273,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $1,979,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Eli Lilly and Company News
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street bullishness: Several firms (including Bernstein/SocGen and mentions at Goldman) reiterated Outperform or high price targets (one cited $1,300), citing Lilly’s GLP?1 leadership and the new Employer Connect program to broaden access to obesity meds. Wall Street Firms Turn Bullish on Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Buoyed by GLP-1 Medication Expansion Plans
- Positive Sentiment: Clinical/regulatory upside — EBGLYSS (lebrikizumab) Phase 3 pediatric topline: strong skin?clearance and itch relief in children (6 months–18 years), supporting potential label expansion and strengthening Lilly’s immunology/dermatology growth story. Lilly’s EBGLYSS (lebrikizumab-lbkz) is the first and only selective IL-13 inhibitor to deliver positive Phase 3 outcomes…
- Positive Sentiment: Capacity and market expansion: Reuters/Yahoo report that Lilly plans ~$3 billion investment in China over the next decade to build production capacity for orforglipron (oral GLP?1), which could ease supply constraints if approved and support global rollout. Eli Lilly (LLY) to Invest $3 Billion in China Over the Next Decade, Reuters Reports
- Neutral Sentiment: Share structure chatter: Commentary that LLY could be a candidate for a future stock split (given high absolute price and growth) keeps the name on retail radars but is not an immediate fundamental change. 3 Stocks That Could Be Next to Announce a Stock Split (LLY)
- Neutral Sentiment: Congressional buying: Disclosed purchases by a member of Congress add anecdotal interest but are delayed disclosures and not a direct catalyst. Members of Congress Bought These 5 Stocks—Should You?
- Negative Sentiment: Emerging competitive risk — Structure Therapeutics and others reported strong midstage oral GLP?1 weight?loss results that at times rival injectables; market reaction to those data and speculation about takeover candidates increase competitive uncertainty for Lilly’s obesity franchise. Structure Weight-Loss Pill Results Rival Novo, Lilly Treatments
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: Commentary (The Motley Fool and others) warns that a high multiple and heavy bullish expectations leave LLY exposed to downside if growth or margin assumptions slip. Is There Too Much Bullishness Priced Into Eli Lilly’s Stock Price?
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3%
LLY stock opened at $987.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,036.20 and a 200 day moving average of $954.12. The firm has a market cap of $933.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
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