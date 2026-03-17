Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Position Reduced by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.6% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $273,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $1,979,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $850.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,221.44.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3%

LLY stock opened at $987.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,036.20 and a 200 day moving average of $954.12. The firm has a market cap of $933.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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