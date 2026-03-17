Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stake Raised by Militia Capital Partners LP

Militia Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.9% of Militia Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Militia Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,959,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,771,785,000 after purchasing an additional 551,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,787,000 after buying an additional 4,332,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,563,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,164,000 after buying an additional 574,229 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,827,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $987.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,036.20 and a 200-day moving average of $954.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Freedom Capital upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. National Bank Financial set a $1,286.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,221.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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