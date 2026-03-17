Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stake Raised by Militia Capital Partners LP

Militia Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.9% of Militia Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Militia Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,959,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,771,785,000 after purchasing an additional 551,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,787,000 after buying an additional 4,332,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,563,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,164,000 after buying an additional 574,229 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,827,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street bullishness: Several firms (including Bernstein/SocGen and mentions at Goldman) reiterated Outperform or high price targets (one cited $1,300), citing Lilly’s GLP?1 leadership and the new Employer Connect program to broaden access to obesity meds. Wall Street Firms Turn Bullish on Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Buoyed by GLP-1 Medication Expansion Plans
- Positive Sentiment: Clinical/regulatory upside — EBGLYSS (lebrikizumab) Phase 3 pediatric topline: strong skin?clearance and itch relief in children (6 months–18 years), supporting potential label expansion and strengthening Lilly’s immunology/dermatology growth story. Lilly’s EBGLYSS (lebrikizumab-lbkz) is the first and only selective IL-13 inhibitor to deliver positive Phase 3 outcomes…
- Positive Sentiment: Capacity and market expansion: Reuters/Yahoo report that Lilly plans ~$3 billion investment in China over the next decade to build production capacity for orforglipron (oral GLP?1), which could ease supply constraints if approved and support global rollout. Eli Lilly (LLY) to Invest $3 Billion in China Over the Next Decade, Reuters Reports
- Neutral Sentiment: Share structure chatter: Commentary that LLY could be a candidate for a future stock split (given high absolute price and growth) keeps the name on retail radars but is not an immediate fundamental change. 3 Stocks That Could Be Next to Announce a Stock Split (LLY)
- Neutral Sentiment: Congressional buying: Disclosed purchases by a member of Congress add anecdotal interest but are delayed disclosures and not a direct catalyst. Members of Congress Bought These 5 Stocks—Should You?
- Negative Sentiment: Emerging competitive risk — Structure Therapeutics and others reported strong midstage oral GLP?1 weight?loss results that at times rival injectables; market reaction to those data and speculation about takeover candidates increase competitive uncertainty for Lilly’s obesity franchise. Structure Weight-Loss Pill Results Rival Novo, Lilly Treatments
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: Commentary (The Motley Fool and others) warns that a high multiple and heavy bullish expectations leave LLY exposed to downside if growth or margin assumptions slip. Is There Too Much Bullishness Priced Into Eli Lilly’s Stock Price?
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Freedom Capital upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. National Bank Financial set a $1,286.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,221.44.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
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