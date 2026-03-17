Mirabella Financial Services LLP Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 102.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,594 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 119.5% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 546,201 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,800,000 after purchasing an additional 37,438 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.42.

Adobe Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $251.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.28 and a 1 year high of $422.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.29 and its 200 day moving average is $322.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategic NVIDIA partnership — Adobe announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to accelerate next?generation Firefly models and agentic creative/marketing workflows, which strengthens Adobe’s AI roadmap and cloud/compute partnerships. Adobe and NVIDIA Partnership

Strategic NVIDIA partnership — Adobe announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to accelerate next?generation Firefly models and agentic creative/marketing workflows, which strengthens Adobe’s AI roadmap and cloud/compute partnerships. Positive Sentiment: Unusually high call?option activity and reported insider/strategist buying — Elevated call volumes (large purchases) and publicized purchases by strategist Jim Lebenthal signal some investors are positioning for upside. (No direct article link for options; strategist buy: linked.) Jim Lebenthal Bought ADBE

Unusually high call?option activity and reported insider/strategist buying — Elevated call volumes (large purchases) and publicized purchases by strategist Jim Lebenthal signal some investors are positioning for upside. (No direct article link for options; strategist buy: linked.) Neutral Sentiment: Q1 results beat but market reaction mixed — Adobe beat EPS/revenue estimates and set FY?2026 guidance (23.30–23.50 EPS) but the stock fell after the CEO exit news; fundamentals remain solid yet sentiment is fragile. (See earnings coverage in prior filings and summaries.)

Q1 results beat but market reaction mixed — Adobe beat EPS/revenue estimates and set FY?2026 guidance (23.30–23.50 EPS) but the stock fell after the CEO exit news; fundamentals remain solid yet sentiment is fragile. (See earnings coverage in prior filings and summaries.) Negative Sentiment: Leadership transition creates uncertainty — Longtime CEO Shantanu Narayen’s planned exit has spooked investors and was cited as a primary reason for recent share weakness; leadership change raises execution risk during an important AI pivot. CEO Transition Coverage

Leadership transition creates uncertainty — Longtime CEO Shantanu Narayen’s planned exit has spooked investors and was cited as a primary reason for recent share weakness; leadership change raises execution risk during an important AI pivot. Negative Sentiment: $150M DOJ settlement — Adobe agreed to pay $150M over alleged subscription cancellation disclosure issues, a near?term legal/headline overhang and modest cash/legal expense. DOJ Settlement

$150M DOJ settlement — Adobe agreed to pay $150M over alleged subscription cancellation disclosure issues, a near?term legal/headline overhang and modest cash/legal expense. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and widespread price?target cuts — Multiple brokers trimmed targets and ratings (Barclays, Piper Sandler, BMO, Citi and others), increasing selling pressure and reducing near?term upside expectations. Analyst Coverage & Target Cuts

Analyst downgrades and widespread price?target cuts — Multiple brokers trimmed targets and ratings (Barclays, Piper Sandler, BMO, Citi and others), increasing selling pressure and reducing near?term upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Sector/headline pressure on software names — Broader skepticism around which software businesses benefit from AI (seat?based pricing risk) has singled out Adobe as vulnerable vs. usage?based peers. Sector Commentary

Sector/headline pressure on software names — Broader skepticism around which software businesses benefit from AI (seat?based pricing risk) has singled out Adobe as vulnerable vs. usage?based peers. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data appears non?informative this session — reported short interest entries were inconsistent/zero and aren’t providing clear directional signals today.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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