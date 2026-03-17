Norinchukin Bank The Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $37,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $895,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 464,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,717.50. This trade represents a 35.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,101.15. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, December 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $323.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.91. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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