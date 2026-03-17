Note Advisors LLC Has $37.02 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Note Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,150 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 22.0% of Note Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Note Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $37,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 989,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,055,000 after acquiring an additional 98,296 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 219,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,576,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average is $46.56. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

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