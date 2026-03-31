Cheems (cheems.pet) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $85.27 Million (CHEEMS)

Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Cheems (cheems.pet) token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a market cap of $85.27 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Cheems (cheems.pet) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cheems (cheems.pet) has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,137.24 or 0.99723125 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,266.35 or 0.99957746 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cheems (cheems.pet)

Cheems (cheems.pet) was first traded on September 27th, 2024. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s total supply is 203,672,952,644,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,672,960,023,058 tokens. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official website is cheems.pet. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official Twitter account is @lordcheems_bsc.

Cheems (cheems.pet) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a current supply of 203,672,952,644,644.19 with 187,495,034,775,398 in circulation. The last known price of Cheems (cheems.pet) is 0.00000042 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,922,482.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheems.pet/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheems (cheems.pet) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheems (cheems.pet) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheems (cheems.pet) using one of the exchanges listed above.

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