Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $3.22 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 298.1% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $410.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $450.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.70. The company has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $493.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.