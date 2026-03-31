Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Stake Boosted by LifeGoal Investments LLC

LifeGoal Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 6.4% of LifeGoal Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LifeGoal Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.33. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $75.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2278 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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