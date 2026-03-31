Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. American Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $237.17 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $214.50 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $222.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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