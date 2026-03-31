Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Shares Up 10.7% – What’s Next?

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) traded up 10.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3 and last traded at GBX 2.93. 1,771,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,223,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65.

Westmount Energy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.64. The company has a market cap of £4.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Westmount Energy Company Profile

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Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

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