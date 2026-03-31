Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $262.9143.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Oracle news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Stance Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,280,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $138.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

Oracle Company Profile

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Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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