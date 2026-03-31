Brevis Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week (BREV)

Brevis (BREV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Brevis has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $14.34 million worth of Brevis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Brevis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Brevis has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,137.24 or 0.99723125 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,266.35 or 0.99957746 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Brevis

Brevis’ genesis date was January 6th, 2026. Brevis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 tokens. Brevis’ official Twitter account is @brevis_zk. The official website for Brevis is brevis.network. The official message board for Brevis is blog.brevis.network.

Brevis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brevis (BREV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2026and operates on the Ethereum platform. Brevis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Brevis is 0.11137722 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 217 active market(s) with $13,860,149.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brevis.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brevis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brevis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brevis using one of the exchanges listed above.

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