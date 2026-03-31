Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases 2,045 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 340.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000.

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iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $359.93 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $273.60 and a fifty-two week high of $397.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.73.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

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