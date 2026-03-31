Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New $950,000 Investment in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PK. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 39.1% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 370,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 104,307 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,636,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after acquiring an additional 199,405 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 370.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 432,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 340,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 483,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 106,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Christie B. Kelly purchased 2,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $32,999.31. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,106.19. This trade represents a 2.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.3%

PK opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.40. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($1.50). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -69.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in luxury and upper-upscale hospitality properties. The company’s primary business activity involves owning and leasing premier hotels and resorts across major urban and resort destinations. Through long-term management and franchise agreements with leading hotel operators, Park generates revenue from room nights, food and beverage offerings, meetings and events, and ancillary services.

Since its spin-off from Hilton Worldwide in January 2017, Park Hotels & Resorts has assembled a diversified portfolio of more than 60 properties.

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