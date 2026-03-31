Movement Price Down 10% Over Last Week (MOVE)

Movement (MOVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. Movement has a total market cap of $61.72 million and approximately $9.73 million worth of Movement was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Movement has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Movement token can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,137.24 or 0.99723125 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,266.35 or 0.99957746 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Movement Token Profile

Movement’s genesis date was September 29th, 2024. Movement’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,508,333,333 tokens. The official website for Movement is www.movementnetwork.xyz. Movement’s official Twitter account is @movementfdn. Movement’s official message board is www.movementnetwork.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Movement

According to CryptoCompare, “Movement (MOVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Movement has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,508,333,333 in circulation. The last known price of Movement is 0.01783987 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 236 active market(s) with $9,664,762.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.movementnetwork.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Movement directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Movement should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Movement using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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