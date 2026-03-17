Maxi Investments CY Ltd Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 132.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.7% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 167.7% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 139,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,066,000 after purchasing an additional 87,200 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,069,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $369,453,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,360.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 55,526 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after buying an additional 51,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,613,248 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $557,055,000 after acquiring an additional 594,960 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $285.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.14. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $606.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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