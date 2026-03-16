Ur Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Here’s Why

Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.4803. 2,414,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,899,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Ur Energy from $2.60 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ur Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.35.

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Ur Energy Trading Down 14.1%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur Energy

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $529.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ur Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ur Energy by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ur Energy by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ur Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc is a U.S.?based uranium mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of uranium to serve the global nuclear power industry. The company’s core expertise centers on in situ recovery (ISR) mining techniques, which involve the extraction of uranium from sandstone formations using a low-environmental-impact process that recovers uranium in solution. Through this approach, Ur-Energy strives to maintain efficient production while minimizing surface disturbance, water usage and waste generation.

The company’s flagship asset is the Lost Creek Project in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin, which commenced commercial production in 2013.

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