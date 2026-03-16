KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Buys 98,734 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,734 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 2.9% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $28,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 123.3% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $130.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.49. The stock has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 target price on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $816,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 34,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,376.40. The trade was a 14.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Further Reading

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